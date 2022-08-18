Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 96,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 774,537 shares.The stock last traded at $17.49 and had previously closed at $17.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UE shares. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $16.00 to $14.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Edge Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

