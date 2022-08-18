Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $24.61. 152,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,833,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 323.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 296.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

