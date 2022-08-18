UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.33–$0.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$193.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.74 million. UserTesting also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.10–$0.09 EPS.

UserTesting Stock Performance

UserTesting stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.88. 206,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,694. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. UserTesting has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $15.98.

Get UserTesting alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of UserTesting in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on UserTesting to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.40.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

See Also

