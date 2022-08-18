UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.10–$0.09 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.50 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.66 million. UserTesting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.33–$0.31 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on USER shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on UserTesting to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UserTesting currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE:USER traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,910. UserTesting has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

