UTU Protocol Price Tops $0.0044 (UTU)

UTU Protocol (UTU) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. UTU Protocol has a market cap of $544,288.33 and approximately $4,331.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UTU Protocol has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One UTU Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,441.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003815 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004288 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002181 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00128924 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00034630 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00070463 BTC.
UTU Protocol Coin Profile
UTU Protocol (CRYPTO:UTU) is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,476,610 coins. The official website for UTU Protocol is protocol.utu.io. UTU Protocol’s official message board is utu-trust.medium.com. UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust.
UTU Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.
