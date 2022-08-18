Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Shares Up 11.8%

Shares of Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Rating) traded up 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.49. 2,130 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Uwharrie Capital Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.27.

About Uwharrie Capital

(Get Rating)

Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uwharrie Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uwharrie Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.