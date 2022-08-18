Vabble (VAB) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $290,335.00

Vabble (VAB) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Vabble has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vabble has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $290,335.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vabble coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,509.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004305 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00128940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00034902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00069125 BTC.

Vabble Profile

Vabble (VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 940,560,000 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble.

Vabble Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vabble should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

