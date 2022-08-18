Vale (NYSE:VALE) Downgraded by Itaú Unibanco to Market Perform

Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VALE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Vale from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.41.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.3907 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vale by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vale by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,436,000 after purchasing an additional 206,797 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

