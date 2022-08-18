Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Valley National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $476.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.49 million. Analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6,274.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

