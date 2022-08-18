Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,781 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 96,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 266,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 77,567 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,836 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ stock opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $190.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

