Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,177,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,126 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.05% of GoldMining worth $13,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Northstar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoldMining during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GoldMining Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NYSEMKT:GLDG opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34.
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.
