Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,177,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,126 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.05% of GoldMining worth $13,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Northstar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoldMining during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoldMining alerts:

GoldMining Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEMKT:GLDG opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoldMining Profile

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoldMining in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of GoldMining from $6.25 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.