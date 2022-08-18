Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,224 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 2.47% of Gladstone Investment worth $13,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 274,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 150,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 91,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gladstone Investment

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 4,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 138,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,179. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GAIN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

