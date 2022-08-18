Van ECK Associates Corp Has $16.33 Million Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 83,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 129.2% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. Guggenheim cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.29.

Shares of ALNY opened at $223.13 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $236.80. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,754 shares in the company, valued at $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

