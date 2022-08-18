Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 84,901 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,901 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.30% of Bloom Energy worth $12,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $858,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,577,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,595,000 after purchasing an additional 35,273 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,137,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.54. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The business had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $430,353.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 338,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,156,944.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,049 shares of company stock valued at $940,009. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

