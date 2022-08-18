Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 93,155 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,155 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.27% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $14,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.47. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $29,609.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $35,924.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,292.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $29,609.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,432.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,162 shares of company stock worth $340,338. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.