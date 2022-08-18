VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Stake Trimmed by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,057 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC owned approximately 0.67% of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDX. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,566,000.

Shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF stock opened at $20.72 on Thursday. VanEck Indonesia Index ETF has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55.

About VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

