Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) Trading Down 0.3%

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.30 and last traded at $64.52. 18,152 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $64.74.
Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.61.
