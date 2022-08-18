Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Increased by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 160.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,637 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $41.94. 327,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,184,945. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.06.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

