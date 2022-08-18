Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,205 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $17,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

VGK traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $55.22. The company had a trading volume of 101,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,592,895. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.49.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

