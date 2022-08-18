Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $109.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

