Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,624,000 after acquiring an additional 468,184 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,668.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 352,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,508,000 after purchasing an additional 348,244 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,834,000 after purchasing an additional 130,190 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 211,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,196,000 after purchasing an additional 93,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,466.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 84,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 79,528 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $204.62. 440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,265. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.75 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.05 and its 200 day moving average is $200.36.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

