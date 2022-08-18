Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $204.33. 2,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,359. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.11.

