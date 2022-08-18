Vanilla Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17,169.00 (VNL)

Vanilla (VNL) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, Vanilla has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. Vanilla has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00108348 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00033823 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021865 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000614 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001470 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00246710 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00032421 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
About Vanilla
VNL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Vanilla Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
