VeChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.12 Billion (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, VeChain has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. VeChain has a market cap of $2.12 billion and approximately $70.06 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VeChain alerts:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000100 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00033844 BTC.

AstroMoon (ATM) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vendetta Finance (VEN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VeChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.