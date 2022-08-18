Veil (VEIL) Tops One Day Volume of $48.00

Veil (VEIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Veil has a market cap of $291,483.10 and approximately $48.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,533.38 or 1.00042045 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00050479 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00229358 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00136289 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00253113 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00054978 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005362 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veil Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.