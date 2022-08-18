Velas Achieves Market Capitalization of $98.83 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $98.83 million and $1.93 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002619 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003505 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000214 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000718 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 293.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,339,862,477 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

