Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Ventyx Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.49). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventyx Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 1.2 %

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $99,529,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,083,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,736,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 758,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,800,000. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

