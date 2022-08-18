VeraOne One Day Volume Reaches $18,255.00 (VRO)

VeraOne (VRO) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, VeraOne has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One VeraOne coin can now be purchased for $57.12 or 0.00244945 BTC on exchanges. VeraOne has a market capitalization of $9.86 million and approximately $18,255.00 worth of VeraOne was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- SORA (XOR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00012675 BTC.
- Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000646 BTC.
- Castweet (CTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- Bytus (BYTS) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.
- Bone (BONE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000230 BTC.
VeraOne Coin Profile
VRO is a coin. VeraOne’s total supply is 17,266,363,250,115 coins and its circulating supply is 172,664 coins. VeraOne’s official Twitter account is @VROstablecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeraOne’s official website is veraone.io.
Buying and Selling VeraOne
Receive News & Updates for VeraOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeraOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.