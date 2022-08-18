Verasity (VRA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.30 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $55.56 million and $14.30 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

