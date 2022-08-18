Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $15.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.80 and a beta of 0.77. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $175,009.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,178 shares in the company, valued at $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 37.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

