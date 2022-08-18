Vicinity Centres Announces Final Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:VCX)

Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share by the real estate investment trust on Sunday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 21st.

Vicinity Centres Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.54.

About Vicinity Centres

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups. With a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 63 shopping centres, it is the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. Vicinity has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 60 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 31 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 28 of which are co-owned by the Group.

