Victrex (LON:VCT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,824.21

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,824.21 ($22.04) and traded as high as GBX 1,914 ($23.13). Victrex shares last traded at GBX 1,843 ($22.27), with a volume of 99,525 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($25.86) to GBX 2,190 ($26.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Victrex Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,795.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,824.18. The stock has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,304.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

