Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.06.

Several brokerages have commented on VFF. Craig Hallum cut shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Village Farms International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,845,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 821,590 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth about $6,237,000. Merlin Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 683,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 77,478 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth about $3,543,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 333,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 134,122 shares during the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International Stock Performance

About Village Farms International

VFF stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.90. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

(Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.