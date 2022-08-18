Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. Vishay Precision Group has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $486.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

About Vishay Precision Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VPG. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,273,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 108,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 34,934 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 493,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,872,000 after buying an additional 80,357 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

