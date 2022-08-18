Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.
Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. Vishay Precision Group has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $486.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.
