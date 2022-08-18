Visor.Finance (VISR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.68 Million

Visor.Finance (VISR) traded up 6,573.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Visor.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Visor.Finance has a market capitalization of $11.68 million and approximately $4,596.00 worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Visor.Finance has traded 14,201.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,409.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004325 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00129355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00034562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00067434 BTC.

About Visor.Finance

Visor.Finance (CRYPTO:VISR) is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,028,792 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance.

Visor.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visor.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Visor.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Visor.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

