Vistas Media Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VMACU) Shares Up 11.9%

Shares of Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMACU – Get Rating) shot up 11.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $10.69. 20,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 392% from the average session volume of 4,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.
Vistas Media Acquisition Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68.
About Vistas Media Acquisition
Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
