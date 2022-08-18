VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Aegis

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Aegis from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

VolitionRx Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of VolitionRx stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. VolitionRx has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 14,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $36,924.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,381. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VolitionRx

VolitionRx Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 74,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in VolitionRx by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,283,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,311,000 after buying an additional 240,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

