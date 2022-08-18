VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Aegis

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Aegis from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
VolitionRx Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of VolitionRx stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. VolitionRx has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 14,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $36,924.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,381. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of VolitionRx
VolitionRx Company Profile
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VolitionRx (VNRX)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.