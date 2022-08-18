Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.90 EPS.

Vontier Trading Up 2.0 %

Vontier stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 767,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,973. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.97. Vontier has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 3.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VNT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vontier to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNT. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 732,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 362,325 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vontier by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,417,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,595,000 after acquiring an additional 357,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vontier by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vontier by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after acquiring an additional 221,705 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vontier by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 221,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

