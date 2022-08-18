Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,618 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 2.6% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $22,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $990,000. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.40. The stock had a trading volume of 369,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,196. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

