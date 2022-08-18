Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walmart in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the retailer will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.53.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $139.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 6,198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,349 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

