Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.75-$5.88 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.29-$1.32 EPS.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,096,196. The stock has a market cap of $380.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.68.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 24,517 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.53.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.