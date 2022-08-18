Wanchain (WAN) Reaches One Day Volume of $798,472.00

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $44.50 million and $798,472.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00108690 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00021591 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00246394 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00032681 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00009096 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000292 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.