WanSwap Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (WASP)

WanSwap (WASP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. WanSwap has a total market capitalization of $854,366.46 and approximately $14,159.00 worth of WanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WanSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WanSwap has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00720186 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

WanSwap Coin Profile

WanSwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 173,823,009 coins. WanSwap’s official Twitter account is @wanswap.

WanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

