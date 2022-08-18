Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) Announces GBX 1.60 Dividend

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Warehouse REIT Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Warehouse REIT stock opened at GBX 165.22 ($2.00) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31. The firm has a market cap of £701.94 million and a P/E ratio of 366.67. Warehouse REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 139.20 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 178 ($2.15). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 149.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 157.98.

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Warehouse REIT from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 205 ($2.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.24) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warehouse REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 168.75 ($2.04).

Insider Transactions at Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

In other news, insider Stephen Barrow sold 1,599,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.95), for a total transaction of £2,574,797.33 ($3,111,161.59). In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Stephen Barrow sold 1,599,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.95), for a total value of £2,574,797.33 ($3,111,161.59). Also, insider Aimee Pitman bought 17,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £30,050.90 ($36,310.90).

(Get Rating)

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.