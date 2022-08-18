Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) Announces GBX 1.60 Dividend

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Warehouse REIT Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Warehouse REIT stock opened at GBX 165.22 ($2.00) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31. The firm has a market cap of £701.94 million and a P/E ratio of 366.67. Warehouse REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 139.20 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 178 ($2.15). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 149.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 157.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Warehouse REIT from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 205 ($2.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.24) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warehouse REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 168.75 ($2.04).
Insider Transactions at Warehouse REIT
Warehouse REIT Company Profile
Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.
Featured Stories
