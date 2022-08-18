Warp Finance Trading 44.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $121,403.69 and approximately $5.95 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.97 or 0.00110457 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 44.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00008935 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance.

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.