Waves Ducks (EGG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9,842.00

Waves Ducks (EGG) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Waves Ducks coin can currently be bought for about $35.49 or 0.00151799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Ducks has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $9,842.00 worth of Waves Ducks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waves Ducks has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.00722550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Waves Ducks Profile

Waves Ducks’ total supply is 989,212 coins and its circulating supply is 43,906 coins. Waves Ducks’ official Twitter account is @FinanceGoose.

Waves Ducks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Ducks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Ducks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Ducks using one of the exchanges listed above.

