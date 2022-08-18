WaykiChain Price Tops $0.0837 (WICC)

WaykiChain (WICC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain has a market cap of $17.57 million and $1.24 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WICC is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

