Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys 33,657 Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,657 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNAB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,731,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNAB opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

