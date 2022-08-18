Wealthspring Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. Kismet Acquisition Two makes up approximately 0.6% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the fourth quarter worth $539,000.

KAIIU stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

