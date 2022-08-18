Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PBAXU opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $11.21.

About Phoenix Biotech Acquisition

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

